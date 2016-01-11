Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio both won at the Golden Globes and everyone had a Titanic moment
"I'LL NEVER LET GO"
Published: Monday, 11 January 2016 at 8:47 am
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio both won at the Golden Globes last night and the internet had a collective 'Titanic moment.'
Advertisement
Because it's Kate and Leo and everyone still hasn't let go. That was the rule, right? You never let go.
Ms Winslet picked up Best Supporting Actress for her role as Joanna Hoffman in Steve Jobs, while DiCaprio took home Best Actor for his portrayal of Hugh Glass in The Revenant.
Jane Fonda dancing pretty much sums up most people's feelings.
There's hope it's still real
More like this
They give us relationship goals without even being in a relationship
Love Actually had it right
I mean these were basically the Kate and Leo awards, right?
Excitement isn't excitment without capital letters
Advertisement
Bring on the Oscars, right?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement