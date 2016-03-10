Karen Gillan's started rehearsing for Guardians of The Galaxy 2
And she's still got ALL her hair!
Published: Thursday, 10 March 2016 at 8:00 am
It seems like only yesterday she was blasting on to our screens in a big blue.... err, sorry, in blue as Nebula but Karen Gillan's already limbering up to reprise her role in the Guardians of The Galaxy sequel.
Director James Gunn shared a snap of Gillan and the gang (including Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana) prepping for round 2 in rehearsals on Facebook.
Gillan famously shaved her head for the role last time, and fans weren't long noting that she was still sporting her glorious ginger locks.
What does that mean for Nebula, they cried?
Well, we'll let Gunn answer that one.
We know she'll have a bigger role in the sequel, so we quite frankly can't wait to see what she gets up to.
