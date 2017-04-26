“It was a surprise for me,” Gillan told RadioTimes.com of her character’s return, “because when I read the script for the first movie, my character died in it.

“I thought I would be coming back,” Gillan continued “but then when I read the script for the second film I saw all the stuff that I got to do and all the emotional stuff, and I was just really excited!”

Subsequently, Gillan has realised that her character has (scary metallic) legs, and told us that she has big plans for Nebula’s future, which will include appearances in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War films (the second of which is untitled) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“I would like to see her be embraced into the Guardians family, because I think that’s what she probably needs, even thought she wouldn’t ever let on,” Gillan told us in an exclusive video interview (above).

“I would like to see her fulfil her clear agenda, which is to kill Thanos. I think that would be cool.”

When asked about Infinity War, she added: “I’m not allowed to say ANYTHING about that, but I have been filming already, and Nebula definitely has a good presence in the movies.

“Movie, urrh, is it one or two? Don’t know. However…I can’t really say anything more.”

Either way, sounds like it was well worth keeping Nebula among the ranks of Marvel’s mightiest heroes.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 28th April

Karen Gillan’s badass alien assassin Nebula was a breakout hit in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, with the blue baldie gaining a much bigger chunk of the story for upcoming follow-up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (released this Friday).

However, the Scottish star has now revealed that once upon a time there was no chance that Nebula would crop up in the Marvel superhero sequel – because the character was actually supposed to be die in the first film.

“It was a surprise for me,” Gillan told RadioTimes.com of her character’s return, “because when I read the script for the first movie, my character died in it.

“And then when we got close to shooting that, suddenly her ending was rewritten, and then it was rewritten again. So I just didn’t know what was going on. And then she didn’t die in the first movie, and I was really excited about that.”

Then of course, the offer to return for Volume 2 came in…

“I thought I would be coming back,” Gillan continued “but then when I read the script for the second film I saw all the stuff that I got to do and all the emotional stuff, and I was just really excited!”

Subsequently, Gillan has realised that her character has (scary metallic) legs, and told us that she has big plans for Nebula’s future, which will include appearances in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War films (the second of which is untitled) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“I would like to see her be embraced into the Guardians family, because I think that’s what she probably needs, even thought she wouldn’t ever let on,” Gillan told us in an exclusive video interview (above).

“I would like to see her fulfil her clear agenda, which is to kill Thanos. I think that would be cool.”

When asked about Infinity War, she added: “I’m not allowed to say ANYTHING about that, but I have been filming already, and Nebula definitely has a good presence in the movies.

“Movie, urrh, is it one or two? Don’t know. However…I can’t really say anything more.”

Either way, sounds like it was well worth keeping Nebula among the ranks of Marvel’s mightiest heroes.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 28th April