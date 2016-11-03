If you’re keen to see more from Karen Gillan, then we have some good news for you – because the Doctor Who and Guardians of the Galaxy star is set to write and direct her first feature film, after testing the waters with a few shorts in 2015.

The star confirmed on Instagram that she’s set to make a film called Tupperware Party for newly-launched production company Mt. Hollywood Films, and while there are no plot or casting details released as of yet, Gillan described the movie as “a visceral piece that may be tough to swallow without a strong chaser.”