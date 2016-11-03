Karen Gillan to write and direct her first feature film
The Doctor Who star is moving behind the camera
If you’re keen to see more from Karen Gillan, then we have some good news for you – because the Doctor Who and Guardians of the Galaxy star is set to write and direct her first feature film, after testing the waters with a few shorts in 2015.
The star confirmed on Instagram that she’s set to make a film called Tupperware Party for newly-launched production company Mt. Hollywood Films, and while there are no plot or casting details released as of yet, Gillan described the movie as “a visceral piece that may be tough to swallow without a strong chaser.”
I am so excited to announce this! Even though my name is not spelled with an E, who cares!! https://t.co/6LzFOeEtbK
— Karen Gillan (@karengillan) November 2, 2016
“With Karen Gillan’s myriad talents as a writer-director and her rising international popularity, we are thrilled that ‘Tupperware Party’ will be Mt. Hollywood’s first project,” executive producer Albert Gersten said.
The film is set to film in Gillan’s native Scotland in early 2017, after her current run of filming on Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji sequel is completed.