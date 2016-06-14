Fans of the franchise will know Nebula best as the on-screen sister of Zoe Saldana’s gloriously green Gamorra, and rival of Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill.

It seems as though Gillan will be sadly missed, too - director James Gunn celebrated her last day with a tribute to the actress.

He previously shared a snap of the wrap day gift he’d been sent by Zoe Saldana to celebrate the end of filming on the sequel.

One of the film’s biggest mysteries appears to surround Kurt Russell’s character, whom many believe MUST be Peter Quill’s as-yet-unrevealed father.

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is set to open in UK cinemas on April 25 2017, and there’s already talk of the cast popping up in other Marvel films.