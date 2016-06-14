Karen Gillan takes to Twitter as she finishes filming Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2
And director James Gunn pays tribute to "amazing" Nebula
It’s official – Karen Gillan is done and dusted with Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2.
The Scottish Doctor Who star has finished filming all of her scenes as Nebula for the upcoming sequel, in which her brilliantly blue baddie is said to play a much bigger role.
Fans of the franchise will know Nebula best as the on-screen sister of Zoe Saldana’s gloriously green Gamorra, and rival of Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill.
It seems as though Gillan will be sadly missed, too - director James Gunn celebrated her last day with a tribute to the actress.
He previously shared a snap of the wrap day gift he’d been sent by Zoe Saldana to celebrate the end of filming on the sequel.
More like this
One of the film’s biggest mysteries appears to surround Kurt Russell’s character, whom many believe MUST be Peter Quill’s as-yet-unrevealed father.
Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is set to open in UK cinemas on April 25 2017, and there’s already talk of the cast popping up in other Marvel films.