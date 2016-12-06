"That's a wrap on Ruby Roundhouse in Jumanjj!" she wrong on Instagram. "Can't wait for you all to see what we've done with this classic film! The original is in my top three films of all time. 2001, American Beauty and JUMANJI! So it's pretty trippy to find myself in the jungle getting played by the game!"

The movie will serve as a sequel to the 90s version, which starred Robin Williams. He played Alan Parrish, a man who had been trapped in a board game for 26 years. The game must be completed to return everything back to normal.

The new film looks set to be a little different: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan will take on characters from the game and face down rhinos and black mambas in their quest to get to the end and return to the real world.

Jumanji will be released in the UK on 29th December 2017