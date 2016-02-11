"It's exciting to have Karen Gillan around more," he continued, revealing that her role is "bigger" this time around.

"We have a couple of primary cast members who are new and they not only fit in really well but they add to the overall feeling with everybody else. It’s been really fun," said Gunn. "Other people’s roles are bigger too. It’s exciting to have Karen Gillan and Michael Rooker around more. It’s really been fun... So far we’ve had a marvellous time."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 started filming this morning in Georgia, America. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista will all be reprising their roles as Peter Quinn, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Drax.

More like this

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is in UK cinemas spring 2017