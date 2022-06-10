But how does it all end, and what was actually happening in those crucial final scenes? Well, we’ve broken them down for you – with a little help from cast members Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, alongside director Colin Trevorrow.

The new Jurassic World movie Dominion has finally arrived, with the film set to reunite old and new cast members and tie up the dino-tastic film series after six films spanning almost 30 years.

“You can expect a kind of delightful delicious wrapping up and a satisfying conclusion to the stories that involve the Park characters and the World characters and some new brilliant characters,” Jeff Goldblum told RadioTimes.com.

“All in a logical organic and, and nourishing and nutritious way and a wildly entertaining way.”

“This is a culmination of two stories coming together,” added Laura Dern.

With that, let’s dive in – but remember, we’re dealing with spoilers from now on, so look away if you haven’t seen the film.

Jurassic World Dominion plot spoilers

(from left) Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) and Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise) in Jurassic World Dominion, co-written and directed by Colin Trevorrow. Universal

Basically, there are two crucial points to know. The first is that BioSyn has created massive genetically engineered locusts that are chewing up crops around the world – though only belonging to those who haven’t bought BioSyn fertiliser. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill) rocked up to the BioSyn compound in the Dolomites to investigate this, with the help of their old friend Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) who is employed there.

Meanwhile, BioSyn (and shady boss Lewis Dodgson, played by Campbell Scott) have also abducted human clone Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) and Blue’s raptor baby Beta (as herself), seeking to unlock the mysteries of their DNA. Jurassic World returnees Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Clare Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) also head to the Dolomites seeking to rescue them both.

“BioSyn as an entity felt like an important thing to define,” director Trevorrow told us. “And this movie gave us that opportunity.

“But we also didn't want to make it an evil corporation. Because I don't think that's a real thing. I think corporations are made up of people who work for somebody who is making decisions very high up. And so to make that guy, someone who feels like a betrayal to the values of all the young people working in the company felt like something a lot of us are feeling now and we could connect to.”

This facility is chock full of dinosaurs, who obviously get loose in classic Jurassic World fashion, and hilarity ensues. Eventually, both groups come together (alongside new characters called Kayla and Ramsay, played by DeWanda Wise and Mamodou Athie). Dodging various dinos and keeping hold of the crucial evidence, the gang have to stop the locusts, free the captives and survive the dinosaurs.

What happens to the locusts?

BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu in Jurassic World Dominion, co-written and directed by Colin Trevorrow. Universal

It’s revealed during the film that the locusts weren’t supposed to go so wide, and are breeding unchecked – returning scientist Dr Wu (BD Wong) claims that Maisie’s clone DNA is the key to stopping them, as he can introduce a DNA sequence that will stop them breeding (or something) and have them die out pretty soon.

Later on, we see him doing this, so presumably, he cracked it after our heroes helped him escape the BioSyn complex.

“I think there's a sense that this is a movie about dinosaurs and humans battling for dominance on the planet, and only one can win. And you know, it sounds cool. But when you actually think about how what that actually means, it doesn't really feel real,” Trevorrow told us of the locust subplot.

“And so I think that we've, we've made a movie that is hopefully richer and more thoughtful and approaches things in a way that maybe people won't expect. But once they realise what we're after, hopefully, they'll accept it as part of our whole trilogy.”

Jurassic World Dominion ending explained

Chris Pratt and DeWanda-Wise in Jurassic World: Dominion Universal Pictures

After escaping various deadly dinos, the team eventually managed to transfer power around to allow their escape, complete with Maisie, Beta, plenty of evidence of BioSyn’s sketchy dealings and a cure for the nasty locusts (also, there’s a big battle between the classic T-Rex and some other big Alpha dinosaurs, because there has to be at the end of one of these films).

In doing all this, however, they shut off power to BioSyn’s transport tube-monorail system, trapping bad-guy CEO Lewis Dodgson (who fans may remember as a character in the original 1993 Jurassic World, played by a different actor) with a bunch of frill-necked dinosaurs who look an awful lot like the Dilophosaurus who killed Wayne Knight’s Nedry in the original Jurassic Park.

Given that Dodgson originally hired Nedry to steal JP’s genetic material, it’s a fairly poetic end for a villain who’s technically been part of the whole shebang from the beginning.

Laura Dern and Sam Neill in Jurassic World: Dominion. Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment

Things end better for other characters. Owen, Clare and Maisie are able to return to their normal life, less worried about Maisie being kidnapped, Alan and Ellie decide to give their relationship another go (after their eyes locked across a swarm of horrible locusts earlier in the film) and Beta is released back into the wild with Blue, because who wouldn’t want more velociraptors running wild in open areas?

Also, it’s implied that Ellie and Alan continue to speak out about the misuse of genetic materials, their activism just getting started.

“I love that her story ends with the beginning of her activism and her determination to make a difference on a global scale,” Dern told RadioTimes.com.

“So she'll keep going. Ellie Sattler's in the world to do great things. And so I'm very proud to play her.”

Jurassic World: Dominion's last scenes

The film concludes with a montage of dinosaurs living peacefully alongside “normal” animals – horses running alongside dinosaurs, geese flying with pterosaurs, Triceratops-es with elephants, a sea creature with some whales – helpfully cutting away before they presumably start ripping all the mammals to shreds for their lunch.

And that’s Jurassic World: Dominion!

“I wanted to tell the end of this story we've been telling and of the larger story that Steven [Spielberg] started telling a long time ago,” director Colin Trevorrow told RadioTimes.com.

“I hope this film gives people a sense that their favourite characters are safe and well, that you know, the dinosaurs have found a place of peace and found home. Maybe that'll make them feel a little bit hopeful.”

