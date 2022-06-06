Jurassic World: Dominion is different to predecessors in a crucial way

Picking up after the events of 2018's Fallen Kingdom , this sequel depicts a world in which humanity is living alongside dinosaurs for the first time ever, with the prehistoric creatures having spread far and wide across the globe.

Jurassic World: Dominion has one crucial difference that separates it from all the other films in the franchise, which director Colin Trevorrow hopes will help pave the way for bold new stories.

Jurassic World: Dominion is a huge departure from the earlier entries – where the cloned animals were limited to a single island – which will inevitably hold major ramifications for the future of the series.

"It’s different from all the other Jurassic movies, because there's no Park, there's no Island," said star Jeff Goldblum in an interview with RadioTimes.com. "The dinosaurs are all over the darn world and so if the scope of the movie is like a James Bond, it’s like a Bourne movie – and beautifully done."

Director Colin Trevorrow elaborated on how this development in the story drastically expands what kinds of stories are possible to tell within this franchise and thus helps to secure its future.

"It felt like the natural trajectory of this was to fundamentally change what the franchise is, in certain ways, because every movie has just been on an island that may or may not be safe when people go to it," he explained.

"I think we've just gotten into this pattern of assuming that that's what a Jurassic movie is, but to me, it felt like – especially if there are future stories to be told – [it was important] to give a little bit more room for people to be creative and to create a really natural, believable dynamic between dinosaurs and humans on the planet."

Trevorrow added that he was "eager" not to have to come up with more warped logic that would send humans to an island infested with carnivorous dinosaurs.

"Because it's a really good question. Why? Why would you go?" he joked.

Jurassic World: Dominion reunites Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard for a trilogy-closing adventure, as well as bringing back original stars Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern.

Jurassic World: Dominion arrives in UK cinemas on Friday 10th June 2022. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

