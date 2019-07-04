“I can’t wait to take audiences around the world back to Middle-earth and have them discover the wonders of the Second Age, with a never-before-seen story.”

Bayona’s previous works include critically-acclaimed horror The Orphanage, Tsunami drama The Impossible and Patrick Ness adaptation A Monster Calls, though his biggest project to date has been the aforementioned Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which starred Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum.

“The scope and breadth of J.A.’s world-building is exactly the right fit for our ambitions for The Lord of the Rings said Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke.

More like this

“He’s a passionate and collaborative director who has brought new stories to life with his multitalented producing partner, Belén.

“We are all excited for them to join our writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, and we can’t think of a better way to begin this journey to Middle-earth.”

And if nothing else, any scenes involving dragons are sure to be good – Bayona has some experience wrangling huge scaly monsters.

Advertisement

...and NO we’re not shadily referencing any particular actors. Be nice.