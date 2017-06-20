The 2017 movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart. And Black, who plays Professor Shelly Oberon, has told The Hollywood Reporter that Parrish still has a role to play.

"We're exploring this jungle and trying to conquer the game; it's life or death," he said.

"But while we’re there, we find clues left behind by [Parrish]. He built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation.

More like this

"It's like he’s there helping us without actually being there."

Black also explained how Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will take a different direction from the original.

"You never got to see the inside world," he said. "But this one takes place primarily inside the jungle of Jumanji. That's the coolest part of the film – we're able to transport the audience to that secret and wondrous land, with the danger and the beauty."

Advertisement

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is due for release in the UK on 26th December