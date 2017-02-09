You see, for weeks now Gad has been attempting to convince Ridley to spill the beans on the upcoming Episode VIII to no avail. Could Dame Judi be the interrogator he was looking for?

Well, yes.

In fact, she’s the interrogator we’ve ALL been looking for. She is the chosen one. She brings SO MUCH more than balance to The Force.

SHE EVEN ASKED ABOUT REYLO, YOU GUYS. REYLO.

Are you watching this Lucasfilm and Disney? Because you should be.

If this was a Star Wars audition we’d be handing Dame Judi a lightsaber quick sharp. With the late great Carrie Fisher tragically gone, the galaxy far, far away could use another wickedly brilliant woman.

How about re-naming Episode VIII The Last Judi?