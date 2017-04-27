Jude Law has some Dumbledore questions for JK Rowling
Young Dumble-PHWOAR needs help from the Harry Potter author
When Jude Law was announced to be playing young Albus Dumbledore in JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts films the internet was very happy indeed.
And now we expect the internet will be very jealous, because the actor has revealed plans to sit down with the author to have an in-depth chat about the Hogwarts headmaster in his early years.
Law, who’ll play Dumbledore during his tenure as the school’s Transfiguration professor (a post held by Maggie Smith’s Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter novels), told BBC London that he’s hoping to pick Rowling’s brain about young Albus.
"My first port of call I hope is to meet JK Rowling and to talk exactly about that and who he is and who she wants him to be and learn a little bit more about her vision of this great man as a young man”, he told the BBC.
Law said he’s both curious and excited to take on the role, but also a little nervous.
“I think all good jobs have an element of fear,” he said, “you want to please everyone, and you want to please yourself”.
Fantastic Beasts 2 is due in UK cinemas in 2018