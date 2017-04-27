Law, who’ll play Dumbledore during his tenure as the school’s Transfiguration professor (a post held by Maggie Smith’s Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter novels), told BBC London that he’s hoping to pick Rowling’s brain about young Albus.

"My first port of call I hope is to meet JK Rowling and to talk exactly about that and who he is and who she wants him to be and learn a little bit more about her vision of this great man as a young man”, he told the BBC.

Law said he’s both curious and excited to take on the role, but also a little nervous.

“I think all good jobs have an element of fear,” he said, “you want to please everyone, and you want to please yourself”.

Fantastic Beasts 2 is due in UK cinemas in 2018