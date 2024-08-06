That pair end up striking up an unlikely bond as they take a road trip together across Country Kerry, leading to some emotional moments in the home stretch.

One thing that has stood out to viewers watching the film on Netflix is the use of music, with Ray Harman's original score complemented by a range of well known hits – including a few sung by its stars.

Read on for a full list of the songs that feature in Joyride.

More like this

Joyride soundtrack: All the songs in Olivia Colman film

The following songs can all be heard in the film:

Minnie the Moocher performed by Charlie Reid

performed by Charlie Reid Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep performed by Middle of the Road

performed by Middle of the Road Are Your Eyes Painted On? performed by David Pearse

performed by David Pearse Home and Away (Theme) performed by Olivia Colman, Charlie Reid and Tommy Tiernan

performed by Olivia Colman, Charlie Reid and Tommy Tiernan Dancing with Tears in My Eyes performed by Ultravox

performed by Ultravox Courage performed by Villagers

performed by Villagers Coming Back to You performed by Thea Gilmore

performed by Thea Gilmore The Blackbird performed by Nicola Strathers

performed by Nicola Strathers It'll Come Around performed by The Whileaways

performed by The Whileaways Love is the Way performed by Lisa Lambe and The Mellow Tonics

Joyride is now streaming on Netflix – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.