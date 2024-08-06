Joyride soundtrack: All the songs in Olivia Colman film
The Irish road movie has recently landed on Netflix.
Irish comedy-drama film Joyride – not to be confused with the raucous 2023 American road movie Joy Ride – has gone down a storm with Netflix subscribers since landing on the streamer at the beginning of the month.
Originally released in cinemas in 2022, it stars Olivia Colman as Joy, a solicitor who is ready to give up her newborn baby until she finds herself having her taxi stolen by 12-year-old street urchin Mully (Charlie Reid).
That pair end up striking up an unlikely bond as they take a road trip together across Country Kerry, leading to some emotional moments in the home stretch.
One thing that has stood out to viewers watching the film on Netflix is the use of music, with Ray Harman's original score complemented by a range of well known hits – including a few sung by its stars.
Read on for a full list of the songs that feature in Joyride.
The following songs can all be heard in the film:
- Minnie the Moocher performed by Charlie Reid
- Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep performed by Middle of the Road
- Are Your Eyes Painted On? performed by David Pearse
- Home and Away (Theme) performed by Olivia Colman, Charlie Reid and Tommy Tiernan
- Dancing with Tears in My Eyes performed by Ultravox
- Courage performed by Villagers
- Coming Back to You performed by Thea Gilmore
- The Blackbird performed by Nicola Strathers
- It'll Come Around performed by The Whileaways
- Love is the Way performed by Lisa Lambe and The Mellow Tonics
