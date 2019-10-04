So no, it’s not really worth you sitting around until the end of the credits on this particular superhero movie (unless you just want to, y'know, respect the hard work of others) – though if Phoenix had had his way, apparently there would have been something included after the main body of the film was over.

“Joaquin [Phoenix] said it would be funny to put bloopers alongside the names like they did in the old days,” Phillips recalled.

Sadly, RadioTimes.com can confirm that the end credits of Joker do not include a scene where Phoenix’s existential angst is interrupted with a pie to the face, nor a moment when a visceral piece of physical performance is undermined by the Grip tripping into shot by accident, as sadly the idea was never implemented.

Oh well – leaves something for the DVD extras anyway.

Joker is in UK cinemas now