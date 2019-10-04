Joker doesn’t have a post-credits scene, but Joaquin Phoenix DID want to include something
The Joker star originally wanted to hide one treat in the end credits
It shouldn’t be a surprise that arty, character-driven superhero riff Joker doesn’t have a traditional comic-book movie post-credits scene, with director Todd Philips and star Joaquin Phoenix keen to present the film as a one-off piece of cinema rather than a tease for sequels or Robert Pattinson’s new Batman.
"The idea of a post-credits scene in this movie would seem wrong, and a little too light for me," Phillips told GamesRadar. "That wouldn't have been something we did.”
So no, it’s not really worth you sitting around until the end of the credits on this particular superhero movie (unless you just want to, y'know, respect the hard work of others) – though if Phoenix had had his way, apparently there would have been something included after the main body of the film was over.
“Joaquin [Phoenix] said it would be funny to put bloopers alongside the names like they did in the old days,” Phillips recalled.
Sadly, RadioTimes.com can confirm that the end credits of Joker do not include a scene where Phoenix’s existential angst is interrupted with a pie to the face, nor a moment when a visceral piece of physical performance is undermined by the Grip tripping into shot by accident, as sadly the idea was never implemented.
More like this
Oh well – leaves something for the DVD extras anyway.
Joker is in UK cinemas now