The origin story of the classic Batman villain, The Joker, is to be told in a new movie. Written by The Hangover director Todd Philips and Scott Silver, who penned the 2002 Eminem movie 8 Mile, it will apparently take its inspiration from Martin Scorsese movies like Taxi Driver with a hard boiled story and setting. According to Deadline, Scorsese is signed on to produce.

The Joker himself is yet to be cast, and while Jared Leto is currently playing the character in the DC expanded universe – including the Suicide Squad sequel and Gotham City Sirens – the new film “will launch the character with a different actor, possibly younger” in a “gritty and grounded” crime film set in early-‘80s Gotham City. There is no word on when the film might be released.