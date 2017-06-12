For those wonder, he’s gone for The Libertine (which he stars in), Withnail & I (“no film has ever made me laugh more” Depp says) and Dead Man by Jim Jamuch, which he describes as an “epic visual poem”.

Depp will be sitting down with Cineramageddon curator Julien Temple to talk about his selections in a little more detail too.

If you’d like to join them find out how to reserve a spot for your car over at the official Cineramageddon website.