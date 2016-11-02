Johnny Depp to star in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel
Will Johnny Depp and Eddie Redmayne be a magical combination?
Johnny Depp will join Eddie Redmayne for a starring role in the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
Depp is fully on board with director David Yates' next movie in the magical franchise - but Warner Bros has not yet revealed the role that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor will play alongside Redmayne's Newt Scamander, reports Deadline Hollywood.
With the first movie just about to hit cinemas, JK Rowling recently revealed that there will be a grand total of five Fantastic Beasts films instead of the trilogy that was initially announced.
Fantastic Beasts, set in the Harry Potter universe but 70 years before the boy wizard enters Hogwarts, sees Redmayne's character arriving in New York city as part of his mission to research and rescue magical creatures. Unfortunately, some are accidentally set loose.
Intriguingly, it has also been reported that Depp gets a tiny, tiny cameo in the first movie - perhaps setting him up for his role in the sequel?
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will be released in UK cinemas on 18th November