With the first movie just about to hit cinemas, JK Rowling recently revealed that there will be a grand total of five Fantastic Beasts films instead of the trilogy that was initially announced.

Fantastic Beasts, set in the Harry Potter universe but 70 years before the boy wizard enters Hogwarts, sees Redmayne's character arriving in New York city as part of his mission to research and rescue magical creatures. Unfortunately, some are accidentally set loose.

Intriguingly, it has also been reported that Depp gets a tiny, tiny cameo in the first movie - perhaps setting him up for his role in the sequel?

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will be released in UK cinemas on 18th November