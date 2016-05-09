Depp's deadpan delivery was the source of much hilarity online, something he seems to be rather enjoying.

"I'm going to do this everywhere I go," Depp told reporters in the UK while promoting Alice Through The Looking Glass, as captured on video by Reuters. "I would like to apologise for not smuggling my dogs into England, because it would've been a bad thing to do."

Advertisement

Director Tim Burton joined in, joking that the dogs were dead because he'd just sat on them upstairs by accident to which Depp jested he'd tried to kill them off after the Australian fiasco. All, er, fun and games...