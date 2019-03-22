In just a few minutes we see Mr Wick fighting countless foes with knives, guns, swords, hand-to-hand, on horseback and – thanks to a new ally played by Halle Berry – even a couple of attack dogs, and overall it looks like the “High Table” of contract killers won’t have an easy time taking him down.

And even amidst all the chaos and carnage, they also manage to sneak in a little reference to Reeves’s OTHER iconic action role – Neo in the Matrix – when he’s asked what he needs for help.

“Guns. Lots of guns,” he replies, echoing a famous line from the earlier franchise.

Overall, we’d say fans should look to John Wick Chapter 3's Latin subhead – Parabellum, ie "Prepare for war" – when girding their loins for this new instalment. And make sure not to skimp on the firearms...

John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum is released in UK cinemas on 17th May