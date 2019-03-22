Guns, swords, mayhem – and a Matrix reference – in the kick-ass new John Wick 3 trailer
"What do you need?"
It all started with a puppy – but now, John Wick is taking on the whole world.
That’s the basic message of the first proper trailer for John Wick 3: Parabellum, anyway. In the new footage, we're treated to plenty of teases for the eagerly awaited action/martial arts movie sequel, which sees Keanu Reeves’ taciturn hitman hunted down by his fellow assassins after breaking their special code in the previous instalment of the franchise.
- Keanu Reeves to play Toy Story 4 character with a "Buzz Lightyear edge"
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
In just a few minutes we see Mr Wick fighting countless foes with knives, guns, swords, hand-to-hand, on horseback and – thanks to a new ally played by Halle Berry – even a couple of attack dogs, and overall it looks like the “High Table” of contract killers won’t have an easy time taking him down.
And even amidst all the chaos and carnage, they also manage to sneak in a little reference to Reeves’s OTHER iconic action role – Neo in the Matrix – when he’s asked what he needs for help.
“Guns. Lots of guns,” he replies, echoing a famous line from the earlier franchise.
More like this
Overall, we’d say fans should look to John Wick Chapter 3's Latin subhead – Parabellum, ie "Prepare for war" – when girding their loins for this new instalment. And make sure not to skimp on the firearms...
John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum is released in UK cinemas on 17th May