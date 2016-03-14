Armed with Star Wars toys for Daniel, who is living with a brain tumour, and other seriously ill children on the ward, Boyega posted this image and caption on Instagram.

"I stayed in character while I was with this brave boy asking him what a car was," wrote Boyega. "He taught Finn about everything earth related! Really thankful for the opportunity this child granted me and I'm just humbled! I hope I played a little part in making you smile young stormtrooper."

Boyega paid the visit on behalf of Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity. Daniel's mother Rosalind told the London Evening Standard that the visit was "priceless".

"To see Daniel smile like that without a care in the world after everything he's been through, knowing how much time and effort Rays of Sunshine have put in to his wish and that John Boyega gave his time to make it come true, is priceless," she said. "These things can't be bought and really do mean the world."