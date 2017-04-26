John Boyega brilliantly pranked Star Wars fans and it got surprisingly emotional
The Force Awakens star photobombed some very shocked fans
While official Star Wars fanfest Star Wars Celebration took place last week, we’re still learning new things that took place at the event – including a brilliant prank played by series star John Boyega on unsuspecting fans.
As the handpicked Star Wars enthusiasts got ready to pose for special photographs, Boyega crept into shot behind them, swinging a lightsaber, dabbing and generally mugging for the camera as the oblivious devotees speculated on how wondrous it would be to meet a member of the sci-fi franchise’s cast.
Boyega didn’t stay in the background for long, however, revealing himself to the increasingly emotional fans who were just so darn pleased to meet their hero in person.
The whole thing was basically a plug for Star Wars charity Force for Change, which is currently giving away great prizes including spots at the Last Jedi premiere and roles in the upcoming Han Solo spin-off movie, but in of itself it showed off a lot of what’s great about Star Wars fandom – enthusiasm, passion and amazing costume-designing skills.
Oh, and John Boyega. He’s pretty great too.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on 15th December