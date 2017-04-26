Boyega didn’t stay in the background for long, however, revealing himself to the increasingly emotional fans who were just so darn pleased to meet their hero in person.

The whole thing was basically a plug for Star Wars charity Force for Change, which is currently giving away great prizes including spots at the Last Jedi premiere and roles in the upcoming Han Solo spin-off movie, but in of itself it showed off a lot of what’s great about Star Wars fandom – enthusiasm, passion and amazing costume-designing skills.

Oh, and John Boyega. He’s pretty great too.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on 15th December