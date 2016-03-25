JK Rowling tweets her own rejection letters as "inspiration" for aspiring writers
Because even bestselling authors get turned down sometimes...
JK Rowling has spent her Good Friday morning giving aspiring writers a much-needed boost. The 50-year-old has tweeted two letters she once received from publishers, opting not to publish her work.
The tweet was a response to a writer, who posted on Twitter saying: "Not getting down... because this WILL happen. This is just the beginning. @jk_rowling got rejected, I will too!"
The author when decided to share a reminder that even bestselling novelists get rejection letters.
By popular request, 2 of @RGalbrath's rejection letters! (For inspiration, not revenge, so I've removed signatures.) pic.twitter.com/vVoc0x6r8W
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 25 March 2016
After the success of Rowling's Harry Potter series, Rowling opted to publish her next novel under a pseudonym, Robert Galbrath. Several rejections later, the "debut" novel was published by Little Brown in 2013, though Rowling was revealed to be the author after just a few months.