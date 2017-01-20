However, author JK Rowling quickly reacted, saying on Twitter that there was "no truth" to the rumour.

On the podcast, journalist Jim Hill said, “I have heard that Warner Bros has actually had conversations with [Emma], with Rupert, and, of course, Daniel about Cursed Child, because they want this to be, for lack of a better term, Harry Potter: The Force Awakens.”

"They want this trilogy of movies to have the actors that we know and love from the original films, that we watched grow up, as adults," he added. "And, of course, they’re hiring a bunch of new, younger actors to play their children with the hope that, if we can lean on JK, maybe there’ll be The Cursed Adolescent."

More like this

Rowling's response seems to have shut down that particular lead, although with four more Fantastic Beasts movies planned, cinema goers won't be short of magical movies in the future.

Advertisement

The West End stage play meanwhile is still expected to be shown on Broadway, however, with producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender and author Rowling confirming in December that they are in "advanced discussions" about bringing Cursed Child to the States in Spring 2018.