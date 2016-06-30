But while we had an idea how William might have looked, we didn't yet know much about how he might sound. Would he have the high-pitched voice of a House Elf or the more mellow tones of the Head Goblin? And what about his accent?

Well now we have a pretty good idea.

When a fan on Twitter suggested that William the Pukwudgie could have the voice of US singer Tom Waits, Rowling completely agreed.

If you don't know what Waits sounds like – or you just want to close your eyes and imagine how the Pukwudgie would speak – here's the singer at his most deep and gravelly...

What do you think? Should Waits get the part in an Ilvermorny movie? And should it be a musical?