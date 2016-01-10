The cold, sarcastic Snape has always been one of the most divisive Harry Potter characters, with many fans seeing him as a villain, and others a hero. And then there are those, like JK Rowling herself, who see the professor as a complex character with huge flaws but certainly not evil.

After all, Harry did name his son after the controversial character, which Rowling said was because Snape died for Harry out of love for Harry's mother Lily, and Harry "paid him tribute in forgiveness and gratitude."