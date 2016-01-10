JK Rowling said Happy Birthday to Snape in a very clever way
The Harry Potter author managed to keep the controversial character's fans and critics happy...
The cold, sarcastic Snape has always been one of the most divisive Harry Potter characters, with many fans seeing him as a villain, and others a hero. And then there are those, like JK Rowling herself, who see the professor as a complex character with huge flaws but certainly not evil.
After all, Harry did name his son after the controversial character, which Rowling said was because Snape died for Harry out of love for Harry's mother Lily, and Harry "paid him tribute in forgiveness and gratitude."
So on Snape's birthday, Rowling wished him well on Twitter — but was careful to appease both his fans and his critics by calling him both a bully and a hero...
Been wondering how to mark Snape's birthday without starting an argument. Here's to him, the big hero/bully. He really was the best/worst.
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 9, 2016
Now that's some impressive peace-keeping...