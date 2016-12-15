JK Rowling reveals which Ilvermorny school Houses the Fantastic Beasts characters belong to
Tina and Queenie love Ilvermorny - but which houses do their loyalties lie with?
Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them introduced us to a whole host of new American wizarding characters and their very own alternative to Hogwarts, Ilvermorny. However, there was one thing we never found out in the Harry Potter spin-off: what houses did they belong to?
Thankfully, thanks to fans who persisted in asking JK Rowling the all-important questions, we now know.
Rowling revealed that sisters Tina and Queenie Goldstein – who argue Ilvermorny is much better than 'Hogwash' – were actually in different Ilvermorny houses.
Tina was in Thunderbird, named after the powerful winged beast (just like the film's Arnold), while Queenie joined Pukwudgie, which was named after a fiercely intelligent magical creature the school's founder, Isolt Sayre, had encountered.
Pukwudgie seems a fitting choice for Queenie, given that it's supposed to represent the heart of a wizard and favour healing. Meanwhile Tina was definitely best placed in Thunderbird, said to represent the soul of a wizard and be the best place for those who love adventure.
MACUSA President Seraphina Picquery meanwhile was a member of Horned Serpent. This house, named by the school's founder, is said to represent the mind of a witch or wizard and favour scholars.
And if good old Jacob Kowalski had been a wizard he'd have found a home at Wampus, the house named after a magical creature and considered to represent the body of a wizard. Wampus favours warriors.
And as for Rowling herself? Well, she knows where she'd be: Thunderbird, naturally.