Rowling revealed that sisters Tina and Queenie Goldstein – who argue Ilvermorny is much better than 'Hogwash' – were actually in different Ilvermorny houses.

Tina was in Thunderbird, named after the powerful winged beast (just like the film's Arnold), while Queenie joined Pukwudgie, which was named after a fiercely intelligent magical creature the school's founder, Isolt Sayre, had encountered.

Pukwudgie seems a fitting choice for Queenie, given that it's supposed to represent the heart of a wizard and favour healing. Meanwhile Tina was definitely best placed in Thunderbird, said to represent the soul of a wizard and be the best place for those who love adventure.

More like this

MACUSA President Seraphina Picquery meanwhile was a member of Horned Serpent. This house, named by the school's founder, is said to represent the mind of a witch or wizard and favour scholars.

And if good old Jacob Kowalski had been a wizard he'd have found a home at Wampus, the house named after a magical creature and considered to represent the body of a wizard. Wampus favours warriors.

Advertisement

And as for Rowling herself? Well, she knows where she'd be: Thunderbird, naturally.