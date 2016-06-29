JK Rowling reveals which Ilvermorny house she's been sorted into
Are you in the same house as the Harry Potter author?
JK Rowling's Wizarding World got a little bigger yesterday, when she revealed that fans could now be sorted into houses at North American school Ilvermorny.
Obviously we all did it immediately (I'm Pukwudgie, if you're interested).
Then we wondered what it meant in comparison to the Hogwarts houses.
THEN we wondered what house JK Rowling herself would be sorted into. One fan even took to Twitter, writing: "I'll give you $10 if you tell us your Ilvermorny house."
Of course, there's no need to bribe Rowling for information (and not just because the multi-millionaire doesn't need $10).
She was quick to reveal that she is a Thunderbird, the house that "favours adventurers" and "is sometimes considered to represent the soul of a witch or wizard."
What Ilvermorny house have you been sorted into? Let us know in the comments box below...