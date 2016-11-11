“Originally, to tell you the truth, we said ‘a trilogy’ as a placeholder,” the Harry Potter author admitted. “We were feeling our way, and then there came a point in the drafting of the story where I said to David, you know, this feels like five movies."

“It’s ambitious to tell it in five, to be honest," she continued, "because we’re spanning 19 years.”

And in those 19 years there's room to tell a tale many fans have been eager to hear: what life was like for the young Albus Dumbledore, struggling with his sexuality and the very real possibility that he'd have to face his old friend and crush Grindelwald in battle.

“I would like to say because this is obviously a five-part story, there’s lots to unpack in that relationship,” Rowling said at a press conference earlier in the day.

“You will see Dumbledore as a younger man and quite a troubled man,” she said. “We’ll see him at that formative period of his life. As far as his sexuality is concerned, watch this space.”

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them opens in UK cinemas on 18th November