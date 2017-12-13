"To be included in the distinguished and diversely talented company of the other Companions of Honour, especially as a female writer, is a particular privilege," Rowling said in a statement, adding that she felt "deeply honoured and proud" to get the award.

Membership of the Order of the Companion of Honour – which recognises services of national importance – is an award that can be held by only 65 people at any one time.

Rowling was made a Companion of Honour alongside Delia Smith, who received her award in a ceremony last month and Sir Paul McCartney and designer Terence Conran, who are yet to formally receive their honours.

Rowling was awarded an OBE in 2001.