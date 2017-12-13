JK Rowling is 'deeply honoured and proud' to be made a Companion of Honour at Buckingham Palace
The Harry Potter author was honoured by Prince William alongside Sir Paul McCartney and Delia Smith
Harry Potter author JK Rowling has been inducted into the illustrious ranks of the Order of the Companion of Honour, following in the footsteps of Stephen Hawking, Dame Maggie Smith and Sir Ian McKellen.
Prince William inducted the author during a ceremony in Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen's birthday honours.
- Discover the real history behind Netflix's The Crown
- What was Prince Philip really like as a young man
- Everything you need to know about The Crown series 2
"To be included in the distinguished and diversely talented company of the other Companions of Honour, especially as a female writer, is a particular privilege," Rowling said in a statement, adding that she felt "deeply honoured and proud" to get the award.
Membership of the Order of the Companion of Honour – which recognises services of national importance – is an award that can be held by only 65 people at any one time.
Rowling was made a Companion of Honour alongside Delia Smith, who received her award in a ceremony last month and Sir Paul McCartney and designer Terence Conran, who are yet to formally receive their honours.
More like this
Rowling was awarded an OBE in 2001.