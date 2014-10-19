JK Rowling is poised to build her own Hagrid style hut in the grounds of her Scottish estate.

The Harry Potter author, who already has a selection of Hogwarts-style treehouses featuring turrets, trap doors and owl perches in her back garden, has been granted permission to build a stone hut on the edge of a forest on her 162-acre Killiechassie Estate.

The hut will be round and open at the front with a slate roof, according to the Telegraph.

That sounds a lot like Hagrid's fictional home to us...

And who can blame her, eh? Every Harry Potter fan would transport themselves into the magical world of Rowling's books given half a chance. If we were Rowling we'd wear Hogwart's robes, weald wands (holly and phoenix feather. Obvs) and pretty much only talk in parcel tongue...

