JK Rowling is about to see a first cut of Fantastic Beasts and is "VERY excited"
I mean, we're excited and we're not even going
Published: Friday, 18 March 2016 at 10:43 am
Wizarding news alert: JK Rowling is about to see a first cut of Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them film and she's "VERY" excited about it.
Advertisement
As Fridays go, that's a pretty blooming cool one.
We have only seen mere glimpses of the upcoming revival of her magical world. Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne is in the leading role, with the story charting the travels of Newt Scamander who arrives in New York in 1926 with a trunk full of magical beasts. Some manage to escape and chaos ensues.
Redmayne himself said entering the magical world was "unlike anything" he's ever done before.
Advertisement
Here's hoping for some extra tweets from Rowling about what she's seen...
More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement