Star Redmayne adds in the new featurette, "He feels more at home with creatures than he does with human beings."

Alongside snippets of new footage from the much-anticipated movie, Rowling also gives us a few more clues about what we can expect from the plot...

We know self-named magizooloigst Newt Scamander has a magic case full of creatures. It's a bit like the Tardis - much bigger on the inside. "If you open it up, you can go down. It's an amazing space," says Rowling.

He arrives in New York, and "Newt walks into a society he doesn't really understand," explains the author.

It seems the American wizarding world is a little different to the British one. "I know that you have rather backwards laws about relations with non-magic people. You're not meant to befriend them, you can't marry them, which seems wildly absurd," says Scamander, who breaks the rules by getting chummy with Jacob.

And when his no-maj friend accidentally opens Newt's case full of magical creatures? Well, "it's something which has implications for the whole wizarding world," teases Rowling.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is in UK cinemas on 18th November