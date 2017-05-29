JK Rowling has finished the script for Fantastic Beasts 2
The Harry Potter author has put the finishing touches on Newt Scamander’s next adventure
If you’re eager to find out what Newt Scamander did next then you’re in luck because JK Rowling has finished the script for the hotly anticipated Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them sequel.
The Harry Potter author has revealed that she has completed her work on the screenplay for Fantastic Beasts 2, but of course she’s keeping tight-lipped about what’s going to happen in the film.
While she can’t tell us anything new, we do know a few things already.
For instance, we know it’ll take the story in a new direction and we’re pretty sure it’ll introduce Newt Scamander’s brother. Jude Law will join the cast as a young Albus Dumbledore and the film will be the second of five planned instalments.
Rowling shared the magical news about the script via Twitter, where she’s well known for delighting fans with extra details and tantalizing teasers about her writing projects.
And she also had some news for fans of her Cormoran Stike series, which is set to make its TV debut on the BBC later this year.