“We’ve seen the script for Part 2, for the second movie, which takes the story in a whole new direction – as you should, you don’t want to repeat yourself,” Yates told Entertainment Weekly.

“The second movie introduces new characters as she builds this part of the Harry Potter universe further. It’s a very interesting development from where we start out. The work is pouring out of her.”

According to the magazine, Yates also clammed up when asked if the sequel would still be set in America, so it’s possible this “new direction” in the sequels could be literal, with Newt exploring other countries’ magical societies (some details of which Rowling recently laid out) after thoroughly examining the US in the first film.

Alternatively, Yates could be speaking more generally, with Newt getting caught up in some larger plot once his specimens are all scooped up.

There’s only one way to find out – wait months and years to see what happens when the films are actually released. Such a shame all the Time Turners were destroyed.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will be released in UK cinemas on 18th November