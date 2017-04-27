After just one film, magizoologist Newt, played by Eddie Redmayne, is still something of a mystery to fans. That looks set to gradually change in further instalments thanks to the introduction of his brother and, of course, Jude Law’s debut as his friend and teacher, Albus Dumbledore.

And a wizard’s Patronus has typically said a lot about their past and those they care for: Harry’s was a stag, the form his Animagus father, James, would take. What Newt's will be and how it might link to other characters in the Potter universe remains to be seen.

This is mischief that has yet to be managed, and JK Rowling loves making more of it...

Fantastic Beasts 2 is due in UK cinemas in 2018