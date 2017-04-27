JK Rowling confirms Newt Scamander's Patronus is a major spoiler for Fantastic Beasts
The author can't tell us what form it will take for fear of spoiling future films in the franchise
Harry Potter author JK Rowling has proven herself to be the master of suspense, surprise and foreshadowing on many occasions and now she’s taken the plot teasing to new heights by setting up a major reveal for the future of the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
Rowling, who will pen the screenplay for all five films, tells us Newt Scamander’s Patronus is a “big spoiler” for the Potter spin-off series.
After just one film, magizoologist Newt, played by Eddie Redmayne, is still something of a mystery to fans. That looks set to gradually change in further instalments thanks to the introduction of his brother and, of course, Jude Law’s debut as his friend and teacher, Albus Dumbledore.
And a wizard’s Patronus has typically said a lot about their past and those they care for: Harry’s was a stag, the form his Animagus father, James, would take. What Newt's will be and how it might link to other characters in the Potter universe remains to be seen.
This is mischief that has yet to be managed, and JK Rowling loves making more of it...
Fantastic Beasts 2 is due in UK cinemas in 2018