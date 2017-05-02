JK Rowling apologises for killing Snape on anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts
Recognition for the bravest wizard we ever knew
It’s that day of the year again. For Harry Potter fans May 2nd is the anniversary of the battle of Hogwarts, the bloody end to the wizarding war where Voldemort was finally defeated. And for the past two years on this day writer JK Rowling has apologised for killing off a character during the battle.
In 2015 she said sorry for Fred Weasley's demise. Last year was Remus Lupin’s turn…
And this year, it’s the big one: Snape. Yes, the Snape played by Alan Rickman in the films.
It’s hit us all hard. After all, Snape was the double-agent wizard whose love for Lily Potter saw him sacrifice his life for her son Harry. The hero who Harry would go on to name a child after. The man who brutally died at the hands of Voldemort’s serpent.
We’ve got you in mind, Severus. Always.
@jk_rowling let's all raise our wands in honor of those we lost during the battle of Hogwarts?
— E U N (@JuliaAndreyy) May 2, 2017