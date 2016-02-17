JJ Abrams plans another space epic after blockbuster Star Wars success
Where do you go after bringing back the biggest franchise on Earth? Back to outer space
After shepherding beloved sci-fi franchise Star Wars back into the world, you’d think JJ Abrams might fancy a bit of a break, perhaps work on a few small films or just lie on a beach for a while.
But instead he’s making another sci-fi epic, this time about the very fabric of reality in a movie called God Particle. Out of the galactic frying pan, into the particle physics fire.
Still, hopefully the project won’t stretch Abrams too much as he’s only on producing duties for the film. According to Entertainment Weekly, the new movie focuses on a team of astronauts who make a “terrifying discovery that challenges everything they know about the fabric of reality”.
Nigerian director Julius Onah will take the reins, and the movie is written by Oren Uziel with help from Star Trek Beyond’s Doung Jung.
Overall, if working on this alongside producing on 10 Cloverfield Lane, Star Trek Beyond AND Star Wars Episode VIII is JJ Abrams’ idea of a holiday, we’d hate to see him really try and be productive.