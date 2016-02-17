Still, hopefully the project won’t stretch Abrams too much as he’s only on producing duties for the film. According to Entertainment Weekly, the new movie focuses on a team of astronauts who make a “terrifying discovery that challenges everything they know about the fabric of reality”.

Nigerian director Julius Onah will take the reins, and the movie is written by Oren Uziel with help from Star Trek Beyond’s Doung Jung.

Overall, if working on this alongside producing on 10 Cloverfield Lane, Star Trek Beyond AND Star Wars Episode VIII is JJ Abrams’ idea of a holiday, we’d hate to see him really try and be productive.