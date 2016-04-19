Ridley is in talks to star in Kolma, reveals Entertainment Weekly, a film about a young woman who survives a car accident in which her boyfriend dies. Decades later she also passes away, but when she reaches the afterlife she’s given a choice – return to her first love with absolutely no memory of the life she lived after he died, or stay as she is to await the passing of the husband she left behind.

Based on the 2003 Israeli TV movie All I’ve Got (Kol Ma She’Yesh Li), Kolma is still on the hunt for a director, butMarielle Heller, who helmed Diary of a Teenage Girl, is in talks to take it on.

And while all that’s going on, Ridley is filming Star Wars Episode VIII and pondering a potential future in the guise of Lara Croft.

