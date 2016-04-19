JJ Abrams and Daisy Ridley are teaming up on a non-Star Wars project
The Episode VII director and the actor are heading for a galaxy not so far, far, away...
He may have left her in that galaxy far, far away but JJ Abrams isn’t done with Star Wars' Daisy Ridley just yet.
The director – who cast the relatively unknown British actress in The Force Awakens – is reportedly teaming up with his young padawan for a new fantasy-romance film being produced by Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions.
Ridley is in talks to star in Kolma, reveals Entertainment Weekly, a film about a young woman who survives a car accident in which her boyfriend dies. Decades later she also passes away, but when she reaches the afterlife she’s given a choice – return to her first love with absolutely no memory of the life she lived after he died, or stay as she is to await the passing of the husband she left behind.
Based on the 2003 Israeli TV movie All I’ve Got (Kol Ma She’Yesh Li), Kolma is still on the hunt for a director, butMarielle Heller, who helmed Diary of a Teenage Girl, is in talks to take it on.
And while all that’s going on, Ridley is filming Star Wars Episode VIII and pondering a potential future in the guise of Lara Croft.
It’s a tough life, eh?