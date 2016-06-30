As if Jeremy Corbyn's week could not get any worse, he now has to contend with the fact that he's not, in fact, a fictional wizard.

Advertisement

The Labour leader has seen his party implode over the past few days, with his shadow cabinet resigning en masse over his leadership following the European Union referendum. Following a vote of no confidence (which he lost by 172 MPs), many Labour supporters have been calling on him to step down – including Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who has spent most of the week tweeting about the issue, and arguing with the Corbyn faithful.