Want to see two incredibly good-looking celebrities hurl childish and strange insults at each other while Scott Mills and Chris Stark watch on? Of course you do – so here’s Passengers stars Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence doing just that.

The exchange of deadly bon mots was part of Mills’s regular Playground Insults segment, and included such gems as “How does it feel being in the stupidest Marvel movie?” from Pratt, “Where do you keep YOUR Oscar?” from Lawrence and perhaps our favourite from Pratt again: “You have so much fake hair that if you commit a crime, CSI would probably convict some Ukrainian girl.”