Peter Benchley's pulp bestseller is here turned into the scariest sea saga ever filmed, with Steven Spielberg creating maximum suspense in the first dark moments and then maintaining the momentum with brilliant sleight-of-hand direction. The tale of a great white shark terrorising a New England resort community and the modern-day Captain Ahab (Robert Shaw) employed to kill it is now a classic of the suspense thriller genre. It's also credited with creating the summer blockbuster craze that Hollywood pins its financial hopes on every year. John Williams's Oscar-winning music and the excellent performances of Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss add to the ingeniously mounted tension that cleverly plays on all our deepest primeval fears.

How can I watch and stream Jaws?

Who is the director of Jaws?

Jaws is directed by Steven Spielberg

Who is in the cast?

Martin Brody - Roy Scheider

Matt Hooper - Richard Dreyfuss

Quint - Robert Shaw

Ellen Brody - Lorraine Gary

Mayor Larry Vaughn - Murray Hamilton

Ben Meadows - Carl Gottlieb

Tom Cassidy - Jonathan Filley

Mrs Kintner - Lee Fierro

Sean Brody - Jay Mello

What year was Jaws released?

Jaws was released in 1975.

What is the running time?

Jaws running time is 118 minutes.

What is the UK certificate?

Jaws is a 12 certificate in the UK.

Can I watch the Jaws trailer?

Language: English

ColourTheatrical distributor: C.I.C. (UK)

Guidance: Violence, swearing, nudity.