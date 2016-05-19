Jared Leto says playing The Joker in Sucide Squad was most fun he's ever had in a film
It's good to be bad...
Published: Thursday, 19 May 2016 at 11:07 am
Jared Leto said that playing The Joker was the most enjoyable film experience he's ever had.
The actor, who plays The Crown Prince of Crime in the 2016 superhero movie Suicide Squad, said on Ellen, "I got the call and was invited to play The Joker, which was terrifying and exciting and an honour.
"It was really the most fun I've ever had on a film in my life; I had a blast. It was a real honour to get asked to play the part. These characters are so special to people and I have a lot of respect for that."
See the full interview here...
Suicide Squad is set to be released on 5 August 2016
