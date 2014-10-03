"If it's a nightmare, we'll move to Outer Mongolia, or something and live in a yurt," he says in this month's Vogue. "I've got a lot of sh*t together, finally, by age 32. I'm glad I have that all in place when whatever happens, happens."

Dornan is right to expect a little attention when the big screen adaptation of EL James' naughty novel hits cinema screens next year (13th Feb - make a note in your diary).

The books themselves, which follow the increasingly x-rated bedroom exploits of S&M obsessed businessman Christian Grey and innocent college graduate Anastasia Steele, have sold over 100 million copies world wide. And the two minutes and 25 seconds of footage that was released back in July is the most viewed trailer of 2014 so far.

Erm, talking of that trailer, maybe it's time for another watch...

Fifty Shades of Grey will be in UK cinemas 13th February 2015