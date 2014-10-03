Jamie Dornan is going to live in a yurt if Fifty Shades fever gets too much
The Fall actor says "if it's a nightmare, we'll move to Outer Mongolia"...
Jamie Dornan has a back up plan if the fan attention surrounding Fifty Shades of Grey gets too much. And that back up plan is a yurt...
Yep, the 32-year-old actor, who is also set to star in the second series of BBC2's The Fall later this year, is planning on packing up and leaving star-studded parties and swanky red carpet events behind if the success of the much-anticipated film makes his life tricky.
"If it's a nightmare, we'll move to Outer Mongolia, or something and live in a yurt," he says in this month's Vogue. "I've got a lot of sh*t together, finally, by age 32. I'm glad I have that all in place when whatever happens, happens."
Dornan is right to expect a little attention when the big screen adaptation of EL James' naughty novel hits cinema screens next year (13th Feb - make a note in your diary).
The books themselves, which follow the increasingly x-rated bedroom exploits of S&M obsessed businessman Christian Grey and innocent college graduate Anastasia Steele, have sold over 100 million copies world wide. And the two minutes and 25 seconds of footage that was released back in July is the most viewed trailer of 2014 so far.
Erm, talking of that trailer, maybe it's time for another watch...
Fifty Shades of Grey will be in UK cinemas 13th February 2015