In a new interview, Purefoy opened up about why he might have lost out on the job and how it has "plagued [his] life."

"There have been jobs, Bond being one of them, where you get very close to getting something and then you start pulling away because the ramifications of what would happen if you got it become a little troubling," he told The Independent. "The closer I got to Bond, the more I wasn’t really sure."

And apparently, current Bond Daniel Craig had similar reservations before taking on the challenge.

More like this

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"From what I gather, [Craig] turned it down two or three times because of a similar thing – being uncomfortable with being locked into a massive corporate world where you’re gonna spend more time publicising the movie and wearing watches and suits and having to go to photoshoots and publicity drives… and you end up having to deal with a lot of stuff that you’d just really rather not deal with because it’s not your job.

"It’s not what you do. What you do is exist as somebody else between action and cut. That’s the purest and most interesting part of the job."

He does wish the cat hadn't got out of the bag, however, adding, "it has plagued my life – the job that I didn’t get."

Advertisement

No Time to Die is scheduled for theatrical release on Friday 2nd April 2021. Looking for inspiration on what to watch next? Check out our TV Guide.