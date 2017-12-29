The rumours might, of course, have something to do with his opening scene in McMafia. There he is, grim-faced and dressed in a tuxedo and striding into the V&A (and towards the camera), looking every inch a James Bond.

"I did say to James Watkins, the director, are you just baiting me and stoking the rumour fire with scenes like that?" he revealed. "When it’s reported in the press, people assume that I’ve co-ordinated the scene, but I promise you I didn’t. The truth is that it’s total speculation."

The Grantchester actor told Radio Times: "It’s really humbling and flattering, but to have my name next to the likes of Tom Hardy and Michael Fassbender is just mad. If you’re thinking of putting a bet on me, keep your money in your pocket."

More like this

James Norton and Maria Shukshina in new BBC1 drama McMafia (BBC, JG)

The next Bond film is already in the works, as Daniel Craig has agreed to return for one final outing in 2019. After that, producers will have to pick their next 007 – but who will they choose?

In the meantime, Norton will arrive on our screens on New Year's Day in McMafia, playing a man who’s trying to escape his mafia family’s legacy of violence and crime. But a tragedy draws him back into the family business – and he must confront some dangerous people, including the Russian mob.

“Some people have asked me if I’m worried about getting death threats for exposing how the Russian mafia works,” he said “That would be nothing new. Playing [Happy Valley villain] Tommy Lee Royce, I’d get death threats buying milk in my local shop.”

Advertisement

McMafia will air on New Year’s Day and again on Tuesday 2nd January – both at 9pm on BBC1