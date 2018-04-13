It was previously announced that Chastain will star as the grown-up Beverly and, according to Variety, McAvoy is being eyed up for the role of Bill while Hader is in talks to play Richie.

Andy Muschietti is back to direct, Gary Dauberman is penning the script and Bill Skarsgard is expected to return as Pennywise.

Muschietti hopes to bring all of the original child actors back for flashback sequences in the sequel, but Finn Wolfhard & co's involvement is yet to be confirmed.

More like this

Advertisement

The IT sequel will be released on 6th September 2019.