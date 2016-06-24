“He will be in the movie sparingly,” executive producer Kathleen Kennedy told Entertainment Weekly. “But at a key, strategic moment, he’s going to loom large.”

But it's not all going to be plain sailing for Vader.

“There is a lot of palace intrigue going on in the Empire, with people conspiring to move up the ranks and sabotaging each other,” said producer John Knoll.

Because, yes, there's another villain: Director Orson Krennic (played by Ben Mendelsohn). The ambitious baddie has a squad of Deathtroopers and, it seems, fancies his chances at the top of the tree. “There’s not a lot of loyalty there.”

Rogue One: a Star Wars Story is released in UK cinemas on 16th December 2016