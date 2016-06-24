James Earl Jones will voice Darth Vader in Rogue One: a Star Wars Story
Following this week's news of Darth Vader's return, we now have confirmation that James Earl Jones will be back to voice the iconic baddie.
Rogue One: a Star Wars Story is set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope and follows a band of Rebels who stole the plans for the original Death Star. Vader (and Jones's) return to live action comes after various appearances in the animated series Star Wars Rebels.
“He will be in the movie sparingly,” executive producer Kathleen Kennedy told Entertainment Weekly. “But at a key, strategic moment, he’s going to loom large.”
But it's not all going to be plain sailing for Vader.
“There is a lot of palace intrigue going on in the Empire, with people conspiring to move up the ranks and sabotaging each other,” said producer John Knoll.
Because, yes, there's another villain: Director Orson Krennic (played by Ben Mendelsohn). The ambitious baddie has a squad of Deathtroopers and, it seems, fancies his chances at the top of the tree. “There’s not a lot of loyalty there.”
Rogue One: a Star Wars Story is released in UK cinemas on 16th December 2016