Bruce enjoyed a long and varied screen career, with more than 100 credits to his name across film and television.

Of those, the most prominent included roles in Roman Polanski's legendary neo-noir Chinatown, the 1975 action flick Hard Times and later in Terry Zwigoff's 2001 black comedy film Ghost World.

Meanwhile, he also appeared in episodes of a range of popular TV shows, with highlights including roles in Perry Mason, Mission: Impossible, Battlestar Galactica, The Dukes of Hazzard, The A-Team and Murder, She Wrote.

But it is his role in Diamonds Are Forever – as one half of Blofeld's henchmen duo Mr Wint and Mr Kidd alongside Putter Smith – that he will be most remembered for.

After his death was announced, a number of tributes were shared on social media by 007 fans, with one writing: "We are devastated to hear of the passing of Bruce Glover. Mr Wint will go down as one of the greatest James Bond characters of all time, over 50 years since his enigmatic performance in Diamonds are Forever."

A second wrote: "Very sad to hear of the passing of actor and former guest Bruce Glover… He left an indelible mark on the James Bond franchise in 1971s Diamonds are Forever as fan favourite villain Mr. Wint and was really just a lovely and unique guy to speak with."

Meanwhile, another user on X brought attention to his role in Bruce's aforementioned Chinatown, writing: "Bruce Glover had a great career (one of my favorite Bond villain henchmen) but for many he will probably live on for being in the shot for one of the most memorable ending dialogue lines in film history."