However, there’s no reason to think this date won’t move again, according to Fukunaga. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, he suggested No Time To Die "will come out when it's right and it will perform in the context of this new world, in which no-one really can define what success or failure means."

He added: "I think there's always the potential of that. I look at it unemotionally right now... There are so many bigger things happening.

"I have friends who are losing businesses, restaurants, and other friends who have lost family members."

Intriguingly, the director also revealed Bond fans can expect an unusual opening to the movie (stop reading now to avoid any spoilers).

Instead of kickstarting with a high-speed chase, viewers will be vaulted into a childhood memory of Léa Seydoux’s Madeline in which her mother is murdered by Safin (Rami Malek). After the killing, Safin will hunt down Madeline.

Speaking about the scene, Fukunaga joked it is similar to watching “some clown chasing a child around the house”.

He added: “It’s like I brought It [Stephen King’s horror] in the first five minutes of Bond.”

Fukunaga originally developed the It movies for Warner Bros, but later left the project over creative differences.

